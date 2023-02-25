Tinubu floors Obi, Atiku at Seyi Makinde's polling unit in Oyo
Tinubu has emerged winner at the polling unit where Makinde cast his vote.
Recommended articles
Report said the former Lagos State governor won Makinde's polling unit 1 of ward 11 in Ibadan North East Local Government Area (LGA) by scoring a total of 104 valid votes, while Obi followed in second place with 82 votes.
Atiku recorded 27 votes to finish third, while APGA and ADP scored two votes apiece and AA got 01 votes with 17 votes voided.
Similarly, Tinubu also reportedly cleared all the votes at a polling unit in Rivers State.
At the Kebara Market Square polling unit 003 in Tai Local Government Area, Rivers, Tinubu received all the 94 out of the total votes cast while PDP, Labour Party, and SDP all scored one vote apiece.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng