At the polls, 43 of the 324 registered voters were granted voting rights.
BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate, has won at his voting location in Polling Unit 085, Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, where he cast his ballot earlier this morning.
Tinubu received 33 votes, defeating Peter Obi of the Labour Party, who received eight votes to finish second, and Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, who received one vote along with the Young Peoples Party (YPP).
According to the results, a large number of registered voters did not show up to vote in the presidential/national assembly elections.
Voting took place at the polling place from approximately 9:20 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m., after which INEC officials and ad hoc staff began sorting the ballots before counting them.
The results were announced around three o'clock.
