Why Obi, Atiku can't be trusted with power in 2027 - APC

Segun Adeyemi

The APC spokesman noted that it was uncertain if Obi would rejoin Atiku’s PDP or if Atiku would leave his party to join Obi’s Labour Party.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook]
Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi [Facebook]

The APC didn’t hold back in criticising Atiku and Obi, branding them as desperate politicians who are untrustworthy of power.

The ruling party expressed unwavering confidence that the meeting between the two opposition figures would be futile, attributing it to their shared desperation to prevent President Bola Tinubu from being re-elected in 2027.

This was conveyed in a statement issued in Abuja by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, titled “Atiku, Obi united by mutual desperation.”

Pulse had earlier reported the recent visit of Obi to Atiku at his Abuja residence, and the duo met behind closed doors with the viral photographs of the visit on social media.

On the same day, Obi also met with two prominent members of the PDP, former Senate President Bukola Saraki and former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

In response to the planned coalition on Tuesday, Morka admitted that the gathering of political allies had intensified rumours about a potential alliance between the two men and their parties in the lead-up to 2027.



Morka said, “The news of Peter Obi’s return to the PDP would be hardly surprising. His reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer.

“News of Atiku joining the Labour Party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well-established reputation as the country’s most itinerant politician.

“For now, Utomi’s mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men.

“Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and the ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation.

“Their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belies the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.”

He claimed that Nigerians couldn’t rely on Atiku and Obi to manage national issues effectively due to their nature.

He encouraged Nigerians to continue their steadfast support for the APC and President Bola Tinubu, emphasising Tinubu’s strong dedication to building a more secure, prosperous, and robust nation.

Segun Adeyemi

