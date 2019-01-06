The newly appointed head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre committee, Amina Zakari has explained her relationship with President Buhari.

Zakari’s appointment has been a source worry for members of the opposition who alleged that she is the President’s niece.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also called for her sack, saying that she cannot be trusted.

Following the allegation, the woman in the middle of the controversy has finally come out to clear the air in an interview with BBC News Yoruba.

Zakari said “I am not his niece, I am not his cousin, and on this job, I have been appointed since 2010 by President Jonathan and prior to that, I was appointed an SA to President Obasanjo.

“And I have done my work conscientiously over the years as a patriotic citizen of Nigeria.

“I don’t think I should be distracted now that elections are coming forward. I will continue doing my work, I will continue serving my country to the best of my ability.”

When asked to explain her relationship with Buhari, Zakari described him as her President.

See the full interview obtained from SaharaReporters below:

The presidency in a statement signed by Garba Shehu recently, said: President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari do not share a family relationship. An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families."

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili has described Amina Zakari's appointment as political corruption.