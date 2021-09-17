'A labourer deserves his pay,' Joe Igbokwe unhappy 'political prostitute' FFK met Buhari before him

The former Minister of Aviation met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, September 16, 2021 to announce his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection has raised eyebrows especially as he's publicly said numerous uncharitable things about the APC and its members, including the president who's a common target, in the past.

Igbokwe has resorted to ranting about the reception granted Fani-Kayode since Thursday, lamenting in numerous social media posts about how he's not been rewarded for his work with a presidential invite.

"Despite all my push for APC, Abuja has not given me a phone call, talk less of inviting me for a coffee with C-in-C; but here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in the seat of power, Abuja," he wrote on Facebook late on Thursday.

He continued his rant with another post early on Friday, September 17, hinting that his loyalty was being tested by the turn of events.

The former Lagos APC official said in another post that the party must 'learn consequence management', noting that indiscipline and impunity can destroy a nation.

To illustrate this, he made a follow-up post with screenshots of the terrible things Fani-Kayode has said about APC and Buhari in the past, captioning it, "We are not students of consequence management."

In yet another post just before noon, he ranted that many foot soldiers of the APC are feeling unappreciated by the party, despite the challenges they're facing for their support.

He wrote, "APC will be going round bringing charlatans, enemies, and dolts into the party at the drop of a hat. APC should look inwards and do the needful.

"A labourer deserves his pay. Reward hard work and the people will do more."

In defence of his defection, Fani-Kayode said he's now found out that President Buhari is actually a better leader than he's been led to believe in the past.

The 60-year-old also noted that the quality of the APC has evolved and improved over the years to attract elite members like himself.