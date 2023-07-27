Meet the 7 women Tinubu wants as his ministers

The announcement was made public on Thursday, July 27, 2023, when his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered a letter to the Senate during their plenary session, seeking confirmation for the 28 individuals who are set to join the President's cabinet.

Among the notable aspects of the ministerial list are the inclusion of seven women who have caught the President's attention. Here's a brief look at these outstanding women:

Hannatu Musawa

Pulse Nigeria

Hannatu Musawa, an attorney, politician, and writer, hails from Katsina state in Northern Nigeria, and she is the daughter of the esteemed politician Alhaji Musa Musawa. With qualifications as a solicitor in England & Wales, as well as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, she boasts an active legal track record.

Notably, Hannatu Musawa served as the deputy spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC). interstingly, Tinubu, appointed her as the Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy just last month. Adding a ministerial appointment to her cap showcases her growing influence in the political landscape.

Betta Edu

Pulse Nigeria

If there is any woman who should benefit from the APC reign, it should be Betta Edu. Edu has grown in politics in the public's eye, from being an APC youth steward, to becoming a party women leader. However, her impressive work in the health sector could be the secret sauce that has earned her a spot on the ministerial list.

As a healthcare administrator and policy advocate, she has made significant contributions in improving healthcare access and quality in various regions. Her appointment could signal a renewed focus on public health issues in the country.

Doris Aniete Uzorka

Dr. Doris Aniete Uzorka is a renowned medical practitioner whose expertise lies in research and public health management.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Pulse Nigeria

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, a Nigerian politician and businesswoman, hails from Keffi, Nasarawa State. Born in Jos, Plateau State, she is the daughter of S.K Danladi, an accomplished engineer and developer based in Abuja.

Notably, Imaan served as the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) from December 1, 2020, until May 27, 2021; yes, just 6 months. Following a presidential announcement by Muhammadu Buhari, she was redeployed, as the Honourable Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons. Today she celebrated as 'Mama Migrants' for her impact in the role that was widely percieved as a demotion.

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Deputy Chief Whip House of Representatives of the FRN Pulse Nigeria

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha's political acumen and dedication to public service have earned her recognition as one of the promising leaders in Nigeria. The Abia born previously served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives and sponsored the bill seeking special seats for women; the elevation that will create an equal political play.

On the second presentation, she asked that 35% of the assembly be secured for women, but after several adjustments, the bill settled for 24%; which was still rejected on women's day last year.

Stella Okotete

Pulse Nigeria

'The Lioness of the Niger Delta', Stella Okotete, with prior contributions in the economic sector, was reappointed by Former President Buhari as the Executive Director (Business Development) at NEXIM Bank for another term. However, concerns arose regarding her qualifications, as her banking experience was questioned. Despite this, in her role at NEXIM, she has championed initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, trade facilitation, and export diversification.

Additionally, as the focal person for the Millennium Development Goals in Delta State, she provided strategic leadership and collaborated with different agencies to successfully implement programs aligned with the United Nations Millennium Declaration.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Pulse Nigeria

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye is a successful businesswoman involved in real estate and education. For over a decade, she has been passionately touching the lives of the underprivileged by building and equipping health centers in rural communities, along with conducting empowerment programs.