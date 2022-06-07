RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

APC primary: Here's a list of all aspirants that have withdrawn from the race

The APC convention has now kicked off in full swing.

The presidential convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has got off to a surprising start with some candidates already stepping down from the race to endorse the party's National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Opening the floodgate of withdrawal was the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, followed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former Ogun state Governor.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has also opted out of the race, just as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice from Ondo state nd Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru completed the line up of aspirants who have so far announced their withdrawal from the race.

All the aforementioned aspirants have all declared their support and endorsement for Tinubu.

Stay here for more details....

