BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

In a letter delivered by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate during plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the President sought confirmation of 28 ministerial nominees into his cabinet.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter on the floor of the red chamber.

As widely speculated before now, former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made the cut alongside other immediate past governors of Kaduna, Jigawa and Ebonyi States, Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Senator David Umahi, respectively.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women leader, Dr Betta Edu, leads the contingent of six women on the list.

Tinubu also upgraded two of his Special Advisers, Dele Alake and Bar Hannatu Musawa, to ministerial status, while his longtime ally, Wale Edun, and legal luminary, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also got on the list.

Below is the full list of nominees that made it into Tinubu's ministerial list;

Abubakar Momoh

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa

Barr Hannatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Dr Betta Edu

Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite

David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai

Ekperipke Ekpo

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Hon. Stella Okotete

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo

Mr Dele Alake

Mr Lateef Fagbemi

Muhammad Idris

Mr Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Mrs Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Ushie

Senator Abubakar Kyari

Senator John Owan Enoh

