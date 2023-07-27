ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tinubu sent names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

In a letter delivered by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate during plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the President sought confirmation of 28 ministerial nominees into his cabinet.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter on the floor of the red chamber.

As widely speculated before now, former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made the cut alongside other immediate past governors of Kaduna, Jigawa and Ebonyi States, Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Senator David Umahi, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women leader, Dr Betta Edu, leads the contingent of six women on the list.

Tinubu also upgraded two of his Special Advisers, Dele Alake and Bar Hannatu Musawa, to ministerial status, while his longtime ally, Wale Edun, and legal luminary, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also got on the list.

Below is the full list of nominees that made it into Tinubu's ministerial list;

Abubakar Momoh

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tukur

ADVERTISEMENT

Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa

Barr Hannatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Dr Betta Edu

Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite

ADVERTISEMENT

David Umahi

Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai

Ekperipke Ekpo

ADVERTISEMENT

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Hon. Stella Okotete

Uju Kennedy Ohanenye

Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Dele Alake

Mr Lateef Fagbemi

Muhammad Idris

Mr Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim

Prof Ali Pate

Prof Joseph Ushie

Senator Abubakar Kyari

Senator John Owan Enoh

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Court throws out DSS request to keep Emefiele in detention

Court throws out DSS request to keep Emefiele in detention

UI VC lauds Makinde for appointing a University Don as SSG

UI VC lauds Makinde for appointing a University Don as SSG

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

What the coup in Niger Republic means for Nigeria

Niger's president Bazoum breaks silence, vows to safeguard democracy

Niger's president Bazoum breaks silence, vows to safeguard democracy

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

NITDA DG urges startups to deploy disruptive technology in solving problems

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Zamfara assembly lauds UKaid-funded child development programme

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Enugu killings: Impose visa ban on Gov Mbah, Simon Ekpa writes UN, US

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

Lai Mohammed bags appointment within UN

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

Federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free - Presidency

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues