BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers
Tinubu sent names of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation.
In a letter delivered by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to the Senate during plenary on Thursday, July 27, 2023, the President sought confirmation of 28 ministerial nominees into his cabinet.
Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter on the floor of the red chamber.
As widely speculated before now, former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, made the cut alongside other immediate past governors of Kaduna, Jigawa and Ebonyi States, Nasir El-Rufai, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and Senator David Umahi, respectively.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Women leader, Dr Betta Edu, leads the contingent of six women on the list.
Tinubu also upgraded two of his Special Advisers, Dele Alake and Bar Hannatu Musawa, to ministerial status, while his longtime ally, Wale Edun, and legal luminary, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), also got on the list.
Below is the full list of nominees that made it into Tinubu's ministerial list;
Abubakar Momoh
Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa
Barr Hannatu Musawa
Chief Uche Nnaji
Dr Betta Edu
Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite
David Umahi
Nyesom Wike
Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai
Ekperipke Ekpo
Nkeiruka Onyejeocha
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Hon. Stella Okotete
Uju Kennedy Ohanenye
Mr Bello Muhammad Goronyo
Mr Dele Alake
Mr Lateef Fagbemi
Muhammad Idris
Mr Olawale Edun
Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
Mrs Iman Sulaiman Ibrahim
Prof Ali Pate
Prof Joseph Ushie
Senator Abubakar Kyari
Senator John Owan Enoh
Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi
