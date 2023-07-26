5 times government officials held multiple positions in Nigeria

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has just been dragged to court by the state's chapter of the All Progressive Congress, for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works.

Let's explore other instances where similar situations have arisen and present a case for Adeleke's appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari - Minister of Petroleum (2015):

During his first term as President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (ironically, under the APC) also held the position of Minister of Petroleum. This decision raised discussions on the potential conflict of interest and the ability to effectively oversee the oil sector while serving as the country's leader.

President Muhammadu Buhari - Minister of Petroleum (Second Term, 2019):

In his second term as President, Muhammadu Buhari reappointed himself as the Minister of Petroleum. This move brought back the debate on whether elected officials should hold additional executive positions.

Sarah Adebisi Sosan, Deputy Governor Lagos state – Commissioner for Education

It would be recalled that Babatunde Fashola, a two-term governor of Lagos state from 2007 to 2015 had Sarah Adebisi Sosan, who severved as deputy governor as she managed the sector from 2007 to 2011.

Oluranti Adebule, Deputy Governor Lagos state –commissioner for Education in Lagos state

Similarly, in 2015, former governor Akinwunmi Amobde appointed his deputy, Oluranti Adebule as commissioner for Education in Lagos state

Aminu Abdulsalam, Deputy Governor of Kano state – Commissioner for Local Government (2023)

In a more recent example, last month, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, appointed his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, as the state’s Commissioner for Local Government.

A case for Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke's appointment as the Commissioner for Works in Osun State is not an isolated incident. As highlighted by the instances above, there have been precedents set by the former president of Nigeria holding dual key positions at the federal level.

Proponents of Adeleke's appointment argue that his background as a former senator and experience in governance could prove beneficial in overseeing the works department. Additionally, they point to the fact that there have been no objections in previous similar cases, involving President Buhari's double appointment as the Minister of Petroleum.