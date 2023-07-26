ADVERTISEMENT
5 times government officials held multiple positions in Nigeria

Ima Elijah

Let's explore other instances where similar situations have arisen and present a case for Adeleke's appointment.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has just been dragged to court by the state's chapter of the All Progressive Congress, for appointing himself as the Commissioner for Works.
Nigeria said the report "scratches the surface of the subject then ends up blaming the government under the able leadership" of President Muhammadu Buhari (pictured June 2019)
During his first term as President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (ironically, under the APC) also held the position of Minister of Petroleum. This decision raised discussions on the potential conflict of interest and the ability to effectively oversee the oil sector while serving as the country's leader.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari (pictured 2023)
In his second term as President, Muhammadu Buhari reappointed himself as the Minister of Petroleum. This move brought back the debate on whether elected officials should hold additional executive positions.

Sarah Adebisi Sosan
It would be recalled that Babatunde Fashola, a two-term governor of Lagos state from 2007 to 2015 had Sarah Adebisi Sosan, who severved as deputy governor as she managed the sector from 2007 to 2011.

R-L Former Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, with Minister of Works, Power & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Former Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Oluranti Adebule during the visit of the Minisiter to the Governor in Lagos.
Similarly, in 2015, former governor Akinwunmi Amobde appointed his deputy, Oluranti Adebule as commissioner for Education in Lagos state

Alhaji Aminu Abdulssalam, Deputy governor of Kano state
In a more recent example, last month, Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf, appointed his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam, as the state’s Commissioner for Local Government.

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.
Governor Ademola Adeleke's appointment as the Commissioner for Works in Osun State is not an isolated incident. As highlighted by the instances above, there have been precedents set by the former president of Nigeria holding dual key positions at the federal level.

Proponents of Adeleke's appointment argue that his background as a former senator and experience in governance could prove beneficial in overseeing the works department. Additionally, they point to the fact that there have been no objections in previous similar cases, involving President Buhari's double appointment as the Minister of Petroleum.

It is essential to consider the potential advantages of having a governor serve in an executive role, as they could bring a unique perspective and hands-on approach to managing crucial sectors. Adeleke's appointment might lead to better coordination between the governor's office and the works department, ensuring the effective implementation of developmental projects.

