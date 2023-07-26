Osun APC sues Adeleke for appointing himself Commissioner for Works
The party also challenges Adeleke's appointment of his deputy as Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.
The party, in a suit filed at the State High Court in Osogbo, also challenged the appointment of the governor's deputy, Kola Adewusi, as the Commissioner for Sports and Special Needs.
The governor's decision to announce the appointments on July 19th has raised concerns within the main opposition party. Represented by their lawyer, Sherif Oluyombo, the APC is urging the court to determine whether a sitting governor can legitimately hold any other executive office in addition to the governorship.
Citing Section 192(2) and (5) of the Nigerian constitution, the plaintiff has asked the court to establish whether "a person can be validly appointed a commissioner of the government of a state if his nomination is not forwarded to and received by the State’s House of Assembly for purposes of confirmation."
