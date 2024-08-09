Gov Bala Mohammed under fire for criticising Tinubu in viral video

In a recent viral video, Governor Mohammed suggested that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) might consider inviting President Tinubu as their campaign director for the 2027 elections—a comment that has sparked significant backlash.

"If he continues like this, in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere would be PDP, and we are going to win because it is self-inflicted injury," Mohammed declared.

In a statement signed by the Arewa Young Leaders Forum (AYLF) President Alhaji Ibrahim Maikifi and General Secretary Dr Anthony Apochi, the forum expressed deep disappointment in Governor Mohammed's repeated attacks on President Tinubu's policies, labelling them as "baseless and lacking substance."

"Governor Mohammed's utterances are a deliberate attempt to distract Nigerians from his own failures in governance," the group declared.

Gov Bala accused of inciting unrest

They accused the governor of using his position to incite unrest, alleging he might be behind ongoing protests against the President.

The forum also praised President Tinubu's reforms, particularly in agriculture, water resources, and aviation, noting that they have increased food production, reduced hunger, and addressed inflation.

The AYLF warned Governor Mohammed to retract his statements and focus on improving governance in Bauchi State.