Bauchi is thriving, not in squalor' - Gov Bala fires back at Dogara

In a statement signed by Nasiru Hanga, Mohammed was praised for his unwavering commitment to the state's development, contrary to Dogara's claims of mismanagement and political interference.

"Governor Bala Mohammed has consistently demonstrated a commitment to the development and progress of Bauchi State," Hanga said, highlighting the governor's track record in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

According to Hanga, the state's progress under Mohammed's leadership is "unprecedented," and the citizens can attest to the tangible improvements.

Allegations against Gov Bala

Dogara had accused Governor Mohammed of undermining President Bola Tinubu's administration and engaging in electoral malpractice to secure his re-election.

However, Hanga dismissed these allegations, asserting that Mohammed's criticisms of the current economic situation were made in the spirit of constructive governance to address the challenges affecting Bauchi State residents.

"It is only natural that he expresses concern over the challenges facing the nation," Hanga added, defending the governor's remarks as part of his duty to advocate for his people.

Furthermore, Hanga debunked claims that Bauchi State was in a state of "destitution and squalor" under Mohammed's watch.

"The state has experienced significant economic growth, and the living standards of the people have improved markedly," he said, citing the governor's focus on infrastructural development, agricultural revitalisation, and youth empowerment as critical drivers of progress.

The statement also refuted Dogara's insinuation that Governor Mohammed rigged his way back into office with President Tinubu's assistance, labelling it a "desperate attempt to tarnish his reputation."

Hanga emphasised that the governor was re-elected due to the people's faith in his leadership and the progress he has delivered.

Hanga urged Dogara to refrain from unfounded allegations and personal attacks, suggesting that the former Speaker's criticisms were driven by political miscalculations and a desire to regain relevance.

