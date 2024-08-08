ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Mohammed boasted that the PDP will make light work of defeating Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election if the prevalent hunger crisis persists.

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed
Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Recommended articles

The Governor made this known when he flagged off the PDP local council election campaign in Bauchi on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

While speaking on the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in the country, Mohammed warned that Tinubu will end up as the PDP presidential campaign director in the next election if the current economic trend isn't reversed.

“There is hunger and anger. We have to address our problems of development. Unemployment is everywhere, our educational system is not working, and the new policies of the federal government are not working,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have to understand that. It’s their problem; it’s their programmes that have caused all these problems. On your behalf, I am telling Mr President Tinubu to change his policies because it is not working.

“If he continues like this, in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere would be PDP, and we are going to win because it is self-inflicted injury,” Mohammed declared.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed [Peoples Gazette]
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed [Peoples Gazette] Pulse Nigeria

Though he acknowledged that the Federal Government has distributed trucks of rice to states as palliative to cushion the hardship, The Governor said the measure was insufficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also questioned how the Federal Government has been spending its resources, and

“I have heard with regrettable attention some of the ministers of the federal government saying that we have been given 70 trucks, given over N500 million — how much is the federal government making?” he asked.

“The salary does not pay the bill. We pay salaries on time but it doesn’t buy a bag of maize. Who brought such a situation?

“He removed the fuel subsidy. He made N30,000 unable to buy a bag of maize,” he added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AI, a tool to resolve Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis – Obasanjo

AI, a tool to resolve Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis – Obasanjo

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Me efforts, not rain, responsible for power supply improvement - Minister

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

Use 6-month maternity leave to breastfeed babies, Kwara Gov tells workers

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

FG distributes tomato seedlings to 500 farmers in Edo

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Okuama Killings: Gov begins rebuilding of damaged health centre, schools

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Army recovers 238,500 litres of stolen crude oil in Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

Buhari, Tinubu make my work easier – outgoing Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

DSS denies invading NLC headquarters; union says FG worse than military regime

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

LP cautions Oyo LG Chairmen against financial alliances with Gov Makinde

Some members of APGA Lagos, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. [NAN]

We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring