Tinubu will be PDP campaign director in 2027 if hunger persists, Bala Mohammed

The Governor made this known when he flagged off the PDP local council election campaign in Bauchi on Wednesday, August 7, 2024.

While speaking on the ongoing nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in the country, Mohammed warned that Tinubu will end up as the PDP presidential campaign director in the next election if the current economic trend isn't reversed.

“There is hunger and anger. We have to address our problems of development. Unemployment is everywhere, our educational system is not working, and the new policies of the federal government are not working,” he said.

“They have to understand that. It’s their problem; it’s their programmes that have caused all these problems. On your behalf, I am telling Mr President Tinubu to change his policies because it is not working.

“If he continues like this, in 2027, I will invite him to be our campaign director because everywhere would be PDP, and we are going to win because it is self-inflicted injury,” Mohammed declared.

Mohammed slams FG on palliative distribution

Though he acknowledged that the Federal Government has distributed trucks of rice to states as palliative to cushion the hardship, The Governor said the measure was insufficient.

He also questioned how the Federal Government has been spending its resources, and

“I have heard with regrettable attention some of the ministers of the federal government saying that we have been given 70 trucks, given over N500 million — how much is the federal government making?” he asked.

“The salary does not pay the bill. We pay salaries on time but it doesn’t buy a bag of maize. Who brought such a situation?