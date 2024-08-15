ADVERTISEMENT
Senator's traditional title revoked amid claims of criticising Gov Bala

Segun Adeyemi

The senator's comments came after the governor criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's handling of the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, which Mohammed described as "empty."

According to Daily Trust, the decision was communicated in a letter dated August 14, 2023, and signed by Nasiru Musa on behalf of the Emirate's Secretary.

The controversy began when Senator Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), criticised Governor Bala, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gov Bala Mohammed under fire for criticising Tinubu in viral video

Senator Buba did not mince words in his response, stating that President Tinubu "is not in the same category with Mohammed."

He further alleged that the governor was responsible for the hardship in Bauchi State, accusing him of withholding federal donations, including 70 trucks of guinea corn, 70 trucks of fertiliser, and 20 trucks of rice.

In reaction, Mukhtar Gidado, Governor Bala's Special Adviser on Media, refuted these claims, assuring that the donations were being processed for distribution.

"A committee chaired by the Emir of Jama'are has been established to oversee this," Gidado stated.

After deliberation, the Emirate Council concluded that Senator Buba's actions were at odds with Bauchi's teachings and culture, and it decided to strip him of his title.

The council emphasised the importance of respect for leadership, stating that the senator's behaviour was unacceptable.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

