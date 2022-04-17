2023: Group proclaims Osinbajo as the best candidate to lead Nigeria

The online survey was conducted by Statisense, a Data Tech Company with expertise in Analysis, Infographics, and training.

It would be recalled that on Monday, April 11, 2022, Osinbajo declared his intention to run for president under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The VP’s declaration has been described as the most anticipated since January when presidential aspirants started announcing their intentions to run for the highest political position in the country.

His declaration sparked a conversation on Twitter Nigeria as many supporters of the ruling party discussed the VP's chances in the upcoming presidential election.

Different groups have since declared support for the Vice President’s candidacy, noting that he is the best candidate for the APC in the 2023 presidential elections and for president.

Speaking on the VP’s declaration, Chief Precious Elekima, the Rivers Coordinator of the Progressive Project (TPP) said Osinbajo understands the fluctuating condition of the country.

“The vice president has attracted the admiration of a great deal of Nigerians, in addition to the goodwill he enjoys as Buhari co-pilot in the Project Nigeria from 2015 till date.

“The vice president understands the fluctuating conditions to which all societies exist, which has made him able to discharge any public trust Nigeria has and may repose on him”, he said.

Also, a group of eminent Nigerians identified as We Move Group, said Osinbajo was “the most qualified and competent Nigerian to lead the country in 2023.”

Early in January 2022, the Vice President was chosen as the LEADERSHIP Person of the Year 2021 “for his key role in steadying the ship of state through the storms as well as laying the foundation for the social intervention programmes of the current administration.”