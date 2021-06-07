'2023 will be different from 2019,' Moghalu vows to run for President on SWAG agenda

As a candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) contested in the 2019 presidential election but won less than 22,000 votes.

The 58-year-old promptly left the YPP and partisan politics to focus on electoral reform and voter education with a non-partisan platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN).

Moghalu has hinted numerous times he'll run again in 2023, announcing last week that he'll soon join a new party.

The political economist and lawyer said on Monday, June 7, 2021 that his next race will take a different turn, after he held a meeting with leaders of the 19 Northern States arm of the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Riders Association (NACTMORA).

He posted on Twitter, "It is significant that at a time when Nigeria is so troubled and divided, such a group with millions of members is the first to ask me to step out as a candidate to lead our country from 2023. I am humbled by, and grateful for their support.

"2023 will be different from 2019. This train is leaving the station."

Moghalu said last week he will run on a four-point agenda which he code-named 'SWAG'.

"SWAG means Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria's territory; War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youths and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable," he said.

He said his decision to re-contest is driven by concern for the youth, and to seek a clearer alternative to the status quo unable to solve the nation's challenges.