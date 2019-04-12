Moghalu, who was the flag bearer of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election said Nigeria's electoral system needs a total revamp while speaking during an interview on Arise News TV on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

When quizzed on if he'll run for the presidency again in 2023, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it's premature to make that kind of decision yet.

However, he disclosed that he's moving on to non-partisan politics because you don't necessarily have to run for office to contribute to Nigeria's development or political process.

He warned that Nigerians must focus on electoral reform and voter education, two things he said he'll pursue with a non-partisan platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN).

"I've decided to pretty much withdraw from partisan engagement at this time, the elections are over.

"We're engaging on a non-partisan basis to a platform called To Build A Nation (TBAN), a citizens' movement that will campaign for electoral reform and engage in voter education.

"Those are the two things this democracy needs if it is to survive," he said.

Attempts to reach Moghalu to clarify his comments, particularly as to the status of his membership with the YPP, failed as his mobile phone was switched off at the time of filing this report.

Moghalu evasive on if hell accept Buharis appointment

Moghalu finished the February 23 election with only 21,886 votes according to the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a result that he's rejected several times.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of stealing his votes, although he clarified during the Arise interview that he understands he still wouldn't have won the election despite the electoral irregularities that reduced his votes.

When asked if he would consider accepting a political appointment from the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who emerged victorious in February, Moghalu said he would have to first reflect on it.

"If such an apponitment is offered, then you reflect on it and make a decision," he said.

In an election that had a total of 73 candidates﻿, the APC's President Buhari won re-election with 15,191,847 of the total votes cast while his closest opponent, PDP's Atiku Abubakar, gained 11,262,978 votes.

Atiku has rejected the result and has filed a petition against Buhari's victory.