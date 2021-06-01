RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Presidential election: I will join a new political party soon - Moghalu

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, the 2019 presidential candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP), says he will run for presidency again in 2023.

Prof. Kingsley Moghalu
Prof. Kingsley Moghalu Pulse Nigeria

He said this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), announced shortly after the 2019 presidential election that he had resigned from the YPP and had also quit partisan politics.

However, he said he changed his mind to join active politics again: “My decision to re-contest the top seat is driven by concern for the youth and to seek a clearer alternative to the status quo that would tackle challenges currently facing the nation.”

He said he would not run on the platform of YPP but would decide and join in the next few months, a party of his choice.

Moghalu said he would run on a four-point agenda which he code-named ‘SWAG.’

“SWAG means Security for all Nigerians and Nigeria’s territory; War against poverty: skills, jobs for our youths and an innovation economy; Accelerated education and healthcare reform; Good governance: inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable,” he said.

He said if elected, he would run a government with a team of highly competent Nigerians from all parts of the country.

“Along with strengthened, independent institutions, we will deliver results on a 4 point agenda in four years,” he said.

Moghalu tasked the National Assembly to pass necessary electoral reforms into law just as he canvassed for diaspora voting.

“Our votes must count and be counted transparently. The amendments should include a provision for Diaspora Nigerians to be able to register and vote in all elections in Nigeria from abroad,” he said.

Moghalu asked for support of all compatriots noting that the energy and support of the youth, middle class, entrepreneurs and compatriots in diaspora was needed.

