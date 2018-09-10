Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: President Buhari to collect Presidential Nomination Form Tuesday

2019 Election Buhari to collect Presidential Nomination Form Tuesday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event will hold at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11.30a.m.

  • Published:
Buhari to pay N45m to contest, APC releases election timetable play Buhari to collect Presidential Nomination Form Tuesday (Bayo Omoboriowo)

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday collect Presidential Nomination form and the Expression of Interest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event will hold at the new Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, at 11.30a.m.

NAN reliably learnt that a socio-political group, the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), who bought the form for the president, would be presenting the Nomination Form and Expression of Interest to him.

NCAN had on Wednesday purchased the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the President.

The National Coordinator of the group, Sanusi Musa, had earlier told newsmen in Abuja that the group could not handover the documents to the president immediately after purchase as the president was in China on official engagements.

He said: “The president is just back, so we have not yet presented the form to the president. We are in the process of sending it. We will send it to him.’’

Musa dismissed the insinuation that the group was being financed by Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, saying that the N45 million expended on the purchase of the Expression of Interest and Presidential Nomination Form was generated through contributions made by the supporters and admirers of President Buhari.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose Governor has dumped his presidential ambition and here's whybullet
2 Tinubu Osun has no money for Oyetola to steal - APC national leaderbullet
3 Saraki Senate President appoints Onoja as presidential campaign...bullet

Related Articles

Shekarau Ex-Governor left PDP because Kwankwaso hijacked Kano structure
Fouad Oki Lagos APC is sitting on a keg of gunpowder ahead of primaries - Ex-Vice Chairman
Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect too poor to engage in vote-buying - Oshiomhole
In Kebbi Aliero declares to re-contest for 3rd time in Senate
Ambode Lagos Governor buys N22.5m nomination form to contest for 2nd term
Ajimobi Oyo State Governor orders aspirants to leave cabinet
Oshiomhole APC Chairman welcomes Shekarau to the party
Ngige 7 reasons Minister said Buhari's administration is the best in 19 years
Edwin Clark I have forgiven those that searched my house
Atiku Ex-VP calls Buhari's administration the worst in 19 years

Politics

Ambode to contest for 2nd term as Lagos governor
Ambode Lagos Governor buys N22.5m nomination form to contest for 2nd term
Party Politics Zamfara Deputy Governor fumes as APC announces governorship candidate
Yari to run for Senate in 2019, says he's going back home
Yari Zamfara governor to run for Senate in 2019, says he's "going back home"
Fayemi too poor to engage in Ekiti vote-buying - Oshiomhole
Fayemi Ekiti Governor-elect too poor to engage in vote-buying - Oshiomhole