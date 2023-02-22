How Nigerians voted in the 2011 presidential election

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s death in 2010 paved the way for his vice-president, Goodluck Jonathan, to succeed him and run for his own first term, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Muhammadu Buhari of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who wouldn’t take no for an answer after losses in 2003 and 2007, appeared on the ballot again for the third consecutive presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria BI Africa

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, was a notable candidate on the ballot as the flagbearer of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), but he finished a distant third.

The result of the election sparked a wave of violence that claimed around 800 lives in the northern region. The violence was majorly attributed to supporters of Buhari, who lost a presidential election for the third and final time.

73.5 million Nigerians registered to vote in the 2011 contest and 39.5 million (53.68%) voted.

This is how Nigerians voted in each state.

Abia

Buhari — 3,743 (0.31%)

Jonathan — 1,175,984 (98.96%)

Adamawa

Buhari — 344,526 (37.96%)

Jonathan — 508,314 (560%)

Akwa Ibom

Buhari — 5,348 (0.43%)

Jonathan — 1,165,629 (94.58%)

Anambra

Buhari — 4,223 (0.36%)

Jonathan — 1,145,169 (98.96%)

Bauchi

Buhari — 1,315,209 (81.69%)

Jonathan — 258,404 (16.05%)

Bayelsa

Buhari — 691 (0.14%)

Jonathan — 504,811 (99.63%)

Benue

Buhari — 109,680 (10.47%)

Jonathan — 694,776 (66.31%)

Borno

Buhari — 909,763 (77.25%)

Jonathan — 207,075 (17.58%)

Cross River

Jonathan — 709,382 (97.67%)

Buhari — 4,002 (0.55%)

Delta

Buhari — 8,960 (0.64%)

Jonathan — 1,378,851 (98.59%)

Ebonyi

Buhari — 1,025 (0.20%)

Jonathan — 480,592 (95.57%)

Edo

Buhari — 17,795 (2.86%)

Jonathan — 542,173 (87.28%)

Ekiti

Buhari — 2,689 (1.03%)

Jonathan — 135,009 (51.56%)

Enugu

Buhari — 3,753 (0.46%)

Jonathan — 802,144 (98.54%)

FCT

Buhari — 131,576 (33.05%)

Jonathan — 253,444 (63.66%)

Gombe

Buhari — 459,898 (59.73%)

Jonathan — 290,347 (37.71%)

Imo

Buhari — 7,591 (0.54%)

Jonathan — 1,381,357 (97.98%)

Jigawa

Buhari — 663,994 (58.21%)

Jonathan — 419,252 (36.75%)

Kaduna

Buhari — 1,334,244 (51.92%)

Jonathan — 1,190,179 (46.31%)

Kano

Buhari — 1,624,543 (60.77%)

Jonathan — 440,666 (16.48%)

Katsina

Buhari — 1,163,919 (70.99%)

Jonathan — 428,392 (26.13%)

Kebbi

Buhari — 501,453 (54.26%)

Jonathan — 369,198 (39.95%)

Kogi

Buhari — 132,201 (23.53%)

Jonathan — 399,816 (71.17%)

Kwara

Buhari — 83,603 (20.16%)

Jonathan — 268,243 (64.68%)

Lagos

Buhari — 189,983 (9.77%)

Jonathan — 1,281,688 (65.90%)

Nasarawa

Buhari — 278,390 (40.08%)

Jonathan — 408,997 (58.89%)

Niger

Buhari — 652,574 (64.03%)

Jonathan — 321,429 (31.54%)

Ondo

Buhari — 11,890 (2.44%)

Jonathan — 387,376 (79.57%)

Ogun

Buhari — 17,654 (3.25%)

Jonathan — 309,177 (56.86%)

Osun

Buhari — 6,997 (1.36%)

Jonathan — 188,409 (36.75%)

Oyo

Buhari — 92,396 (10.70%)

Jonathan — 484,758 (56.14%)

Plateau

Buhari — 356,551 (25.27%)

Jonathan — 1,029,865 (72.98%)

Rivers

Buhari — 13,182 (0.71%)

Jonathan — 1,817,762 (98.04%)

Sokoto

Buhari — 540,769 (59.44%)

Jonathan — 309,057 (33.97%)

Taraba

Buhari — 257,986 (34.91%)

Jonathan — 451,354 (61.07%)

Yobe

Buhari — 337,537 (54.26%)

Jonathan — 117,128 (18.83%)

Zamfara

Buhari — 624,515 (66.25%)

Jonathan — 238,980 (25.35%)

Total

Buhari — 12,214,853 (31.98%)

Jonathan — 22,495,187 (58.89) — Winner