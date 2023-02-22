ADVERTISEMENT
How Nigerians voted in the 2011 presidential election

Samson Toromade

More than 800 Nigerians died in the riots that followed the 2011 presidential election.

Goodluck Jonathan beat Muhammadu Buhari by more than 10 million votes in the 2011 presidential election
Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s death in 2010 paved the way for his vice-president, Goodluck Jonathan, to succeed him and run for his own first term, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Goodluck Jonathan was untouchable in the 2011 presidential election
Muhammadu Buhari of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), who wouldn’t take no for an answer after losses in 2003 and 2007, appeared on the ballot again for the third consecutive presidential election.

Muhammadu Buhari lost another presidential election that enraged his supporters who rioted in the northern region
A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, was a notable candidate on the ballot as the flagbearer of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), but he finished a distant third.

Nuhu Ribadu finished the election with two million votes
The result of the election sparked a wave of violence that claimed around 800 lives in the northern region. The violence was majorly attributed to supporters of Buhari, who lost a presidential election for the third and final time.

73.5 million Nigerians registered to vote in the 2011 contest and 39.5 million (53.68%) voted.

This is how Nigerians voted in each state.

Buhari — 3,743 (0.31%)

Jonathan — 1,175,984 (98.96%)

Buhari — 344,526 (37.96%)

Jonathan — 508,314 (560%)

Buhari — 5,348 (0.43%)

Jonathan — 1,165,629 (94.58%)

Buhari — 4,223 (0.36%)

Jonathan — 1,145,169 (98.96%)

Buhari — 1,315,209 (81.69%)

Jonathan — 258,404 (16.05%)

Buhari — 691 (0.14%)

Jonathan — 504,811 (99.63%)

Buhari — 109,680 (10.47%)

Jonathan — 694,776 (66.31%)

Buhari — 909,763 (77.25%)

Jonathan — 207,075 (17.58%)

Jonathan — 709,382 (97.67%)

Buhari — 4,002 (0.55%)

Buhari — 8,960 (0.64%)

Jonathan — 1,378,851 (98.59%)

Buhari — 1,025 (0.20%)

Jonathan — 480,592 (95.57%)

Buhari — 17,795 (2.86%)

Jonathan — 542,173 (87.28%)

Buhari — 2,689 (1.03%)

Jonathan — 135,009 (51.56%)

Buhari — 3,753 (0.46%)

Jonathan — 802,144 (98.54%)

Buhari — 131,576 (33.05%)

Jonathan — 253,444 (63.66%)

Buhari — 459,898 (59.73%)

Jonathan — 290,347 (37.71%)

Buhari — 7,591 (0.54%)

Jonathan — 1,381,357 (97.98%)

Buhari — 663,994 (58.21%)

Jonathan — 419,252 (36.75%)

Buhari — 1,334,244 (51.92%)

Jonathan — 1,190,179 (46.31%)

Buhari — 1,624,543 (60.77%)

Jonathan — 440,666 (16.48%)

Katsina

Buhari — 1,163,919 (70.99%)

Jonathan — 428,392 (26.13%)

Buhari — 501,453 (54.26%)

Jonathan — 369,198 (39.95%)

Buhari — 132,201 (23.53%)

Jonathan — 399,816 (71.17%)

Buhari — 83,603 (20.16%)

Jonathan — 268,243 (64.68%)

Buhari — 189,983 (9.77%)

Jonathan — 1,281,688 (65.90%)

Buhari — 278,390 (40.08%)

Jonathan — 408,997 (58.89%)

Buhari — 652,574 (64.03%)

Jonathan — 321,429 (31.54%)

Buhari — 11,890 (2.44%)

Jonathan — 387,376 (79.57%)

Buhari — 17,654 (3.25%)

Jonathan — 309,177 (56.86%)

Buhari — 6,997 (1.36%)

Jonathan — 188,409 (36.75%)

Buhari — 92,396 (10.70%)

Jonathan — 484,758 (56.14%)

Buhari — 356,551 (25.27%)

Jonathan — 1,029,865 (72.98%)

Buhari — 13,182 (0.71%)

Jonathan — 1,817,762 (98.04%)

Buhari — 540,769 (59.44%)

Jonathan — 309,057 (33.97%)

Buhari — 257,986 (34.91%)

Jonathan — 451,354 (61.07%)

Buhari — 337,537 (54.26%)

Jonathan — 117,128 (18.83%)

Buhari — 624,515 (66.25%)

Jonathan — 238,980 (25.35%)

Buhari — 12,214,853 (31.98%)

Jonathan — 22,495,187 (58.89) — Winner

*Data sourced from INEC’s archived page.

ALSO READ: How Nigerians voted in the 1999 presidential election, 2003 presidential election, and 2007 presidential election

