RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

How Nigerians voted in the 2007 presidential election

Samson Toromade

The 2007 presidential election was so corrupt even the winner admitted it was flawed.

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua won the controversial 2007 presidential election with record numbers
Umaru Musa Yar'Adua won the controversial 2007 presidential election with record numbers
The top candidates were Umaru Musa Yar'Adua of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammadu Buhari of the All Nigeria People's Party (ANPP), who lost his second presidential election, and Atiku Abubakar of the Action Congress (AC) who had just finished an eight-year tenure as vice-president.

The election witnessed so many electoral malpractices that even President Olusegun Obasanjo and Yar'Adua, the winner, admitted it was flawed.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the time, Maurice Iwu, took local and international flak for how he conducted the election.

The total number of votes he announced as the result of the election was different from the total later published on the INEC website, with a disparity of nearly 28,000 votes.

61.6 million voters registered for the election and approximately 58% voted, but INEC didn't provide data for the voter turnout.

More bizarrely, the Iwu-led INEC never produced a state-by-state breakdown of the results, the only presidential election with this distinction. The total number of votes won by Yar’Adua also remains the highest ever scored by any candidate.

Here's how Nigerians reportedly voted for president in 2007.

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua (PDP) - 24,784,227 (69.96%)

Muhammadu Buhari (ANPP) - 6,607,419 (18.65%)

Atiku Abubakar (AC) - 2,567,798 (7.25%)

Orji Uzor Kalu (PPA) - 608,833 (1.72%)

Attahiru Bafarawa (DPP) - 289,324 (0.82%)

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu - Ojukwu (APGA) 155,947 (0.44%)

Pere Ajuwa (AD) - 89,511 (0.25%)

Chris Okotie (FRESH) - 74,049 (0.21%)

Asakarawon Olapere (NPC) - 33,771 (0.10%)

Ambrose Owuru (HDP) - 28,518 (0.08%)

Arthur Nwankwo (PMP) - 24,164 (0.07%)

Emmanuel Okereke (ALP) - 22,592 (0.06%)

Lawrence Adedoyin (APS) - 22,459 (0.06%)

Aliyu Habu Fari (NDP) - 21,974 (0.06%)

Galtima Liman (NNPP) - 21,665 (0.06%)

Maxi Okwu (CPP) - 14,027 (0.04%)

Sunny Okogwu (RPN) - 13,566 (0.04%)

Iheanyichukwu Godswill Nnaji (BNPP) - 11,705 (0.03%)

Osagie Obayuwana (NCP) - 8,229 (0.02%)

Olapade Agoro (NAC) - 5,692 (0.02%)

Akpone Solomon (NMDP) - 5,666 (0.02%)

Isa Odidi (ND) - 5,408 (0.02%)

Aminu Abubakar (NUP) - 4,355 (0.01%)

Mojisola Adekunle Obasanjo (MMN) - 4,309 (0.01%)

Note: ADC candidate, Pat Utomi, was completely missing from the result on the INEC website.

AC - Action Congress

AD - Alliance for Democracy

ADC - African Democratic Congress

ALP - African Liberation Party

ANPP - All Nigeria People's Party

APGA - All Progressives' Grand Alliance

APS - African Political System

BNPP - Better Nigeria Progressive Party

CPP - Citizens Popular Party

DPP - Democratic People's Party

FRESH - Fresh Democratic Party

HDP - Hope Democratic Party

MMN - Masses Movement of Nigeria

NAC - National Action Council

NCP - National Conscience Party

ND - New Democrats

NDP - National Democratic Party

NMDP - National Majority Democratic Party

NNPP - New Nigeria Peoples Party

NPC - Nigeria People's Congress

NUP - National Unity Party

PDP - People's Democratic Party

PMP - People’s Mandate Party

PPA - Progressive People's Alliance

RPN - Republican Party of Nigeria

*Data sourced from African Elections Database due to the absence of verified data from INEC.

ALSO READ: How Nigerians voted in the 1999 presidential election and 2003 presidential election

