10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and signed by both the National President, Otunba Oladokun Charles Aridunu-Omo, and National Secretary, Hon. Soji Ikotun, the group stated that Kalu is the most qualified candidate compared to other contenders. The statement was made available to the press in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The statement read in part: “His (Kalu’s) emergence will silence agitations by the South Easterners of being marginalised by the APC.

“Senator Orji (Kalu) is experienced when compared with other members from other geo-political zones and he has built bridges across the country.

“We are confident that if elected, Orji’s position as Senate President would also go a long way to douse the pockets of misgivings over the emergence of the South West and the North East as the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the country.

“Our conviction goes further that the patriotism and loyalty Senator Orji has displayed over the years to the All Progressives Congress, APC also placed him above any other contestants in this race. We are assuring our party leadership that Orji as the chairman of the National Assembly will bring peaceful relationships and understanding between the executive arm of government and the legislature.”