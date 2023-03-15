ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

Ima Elijah

“His (Kalu’s) emergence will silence agitations by the South Easterners..."

Orji Kalu
Orji Kalu

The South West Forum for National Development (SFND), a socio-political organization, has urged all incoming senators to support the candidacy of former Abia State governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, for the position of Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and signed by both the National President, Otunba Oladokun Charles Aridunu-Omo, and National Secretary, Hon. Soji Ikotun, the group stated that Kalu is the most qualified candidate compared to other contenders. The statement was made available to the press in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The statement read in part: “His (Kalu’s) emergence will silence agitations by the South Easterners of being marginalised by the APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Senator Orji (Kalu) is experienced when compared with other members from other geo-political zones and he has built bridges across the country.

“We are confident that if elected, Orji’s position as Senate President would also go a long way to douse the pockets of misgivings over the emergence of the South West and the North East as the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the country.

“Our conviction goes further that the patriotism and loyalty Senator Orji has displayed over the years to the All Progressives Congress, APC also placed him above any other contestants in this race. We are assuring our party leadership that Orji as the chairman of the National Assembly will bring peaceful relationships and understanding between the executive arm of government and the legislature.”

Finally: The group gave props to Kalu's impressive grasp of the Senate's ins and outs, emphasising that his appointment as the upcoming Senate President would guarantee that no region in the nation gets left in the dust.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

Tinubu’s aide tells Buhari to suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

10th Assembly: Umahi insists NASS leadership zoning must not be ignored

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

Jandor introduces his US-based wife to Lagos PDP members ahead of election

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

10th Assembly: Yoruba forum backs Orji Kalu to be next Senate President

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Obidients endorse Mbah, says impeccable competence, character speak volumes

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

Gunmen attack Delta PDP governorship candidate

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

INEC urges political parties to shun violence ahead of March 18 elections

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

Nigeria’s tech ecosystem accounts for 30% of Africa’s funded ventures — Osinbajo

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

SDP governorship candidate in Oyo steps down for Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Politics and Prophecies: 3 pastors who predicted Tinubu’s victory

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday

Orji Uzor Kalu was a former governor and serial businessmam.

Orji Kalu alarms stolen cell phone at Certificate of Return event