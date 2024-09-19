ADVERTISEMENT
PDP BoT hold talks with National Assembly caucus as party crisis deepens

Segun Adeyemi

This gathering underscores the urgency of addressing the PDP's internal discord as party leaders seek to chart a path forward amidst growing discontent.

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
This closed-door session, which will be held at the PDP office, Legacy House, in Abuja, aims to address mounting internal conflicts within the party.

Since the 2023 elections, the PDP has grappled with internal strife, exacerbated by criticisms of Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum.

Stakeholders have condemned Damagum for his perceived inaction in reforming the party.

The crisis intensified when Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike publicly clashed with Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and the PDP Governors Forum over the party's structure.

Reports indicate that PDP BoT Chairman Adolphus Nwabara and Secretary Senator Ahmed Makarfi met with Wike in Abuja on Tuesday, while another critical meeting with PDP Governors Forum Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed occurred on Wednesday.

The current meeting includes notable figures such as Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Lere Oyewumi, House of Representatives Minority Whip, Hon. Ali Isa JC, and Hon. Pastor Ojema Ojotu.

The primary focus is to gauge the National Assembly caucus's sentiment on the party's challenges and to propose solutions for the ongoing issues.

