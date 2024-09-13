PDP governors defeated as NWC recognises Wike as party’s leader in Rivers

The decision, made during an NWC meeting at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, September 12, comes amidst a rising conflict between Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The NWC, led by acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, approved the Rivers State congresses and postponed the crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting from September 26 to October 24.

The NEC meeting could have overturned the NWC’s decision, favouring the PDP governors who had backed Fubara.

A senior NWC member, speaking anonymously, confirmed that congresses in Rivers and other states had approved the move.

“Wike has again defeated the PDP governors as the NWC approved the Rivers and other states’ congresses. There was nothing a few NWC members against it could do other than allow them to have their way,” the source stated, according to Punch.

The source also indicated that only the NEC can now reverse the decision, though the postponement of the NEC meeting makes this less likely.

The internal strife within the PDP escalated on August 24 when PDP governors openly backed Governor Fubara, challenging Wike’s control over the Rivers State party structure.

In response, Wike issued a stark warning on August 31, threatening chaos in the governors’ states if they continued to interfere in Rivers State affairs.