The governor reacted to the FCT Minister’s threat on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, when he received a delegation from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said nobody can put fire in his state “because we have a volume of water to quench the fire.”

“We are together; nobody can put fire in Bauchi. We have a volume of water that will quench the fire, even my friend that said that did so because he is annoyed. Maybe I have said something that annoyed him but it is not personal. My friend is my friend, my job is my job and leadership is leadership,” the governor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bala’s reaction to Wike’s threat came two weeks after the PDP Governors’ Forum labelled the minister’s threat as unbridled and irresponsible.

Why did Wike issue the threat?

In August, PDP governors declared Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Wike’s estranged godson, as the leader of the party in Rivers.

Wike and Fubara Pulse Nigeria

The governors made the move amid the lingering political battle between Wike and Fubara over control of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted Wike to organise a congress at the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt to strengthen his leadership of the state.

Speaking at the congress, Wike said, “Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody, I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states.