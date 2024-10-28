ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

More than 100 airlines shut down in 40 years - Festus Keyamo

Segun Adeyemi

The minister attributed the troubling trend to systemic challenges despite Nigeria's position as a major hub for domestic air travel across Africa.

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]

Recommended articles

Keyamo shared these remarks at the 10th anniversary celebration of Air Peace, West Africa's largest airline, held in Lagos on Saturday, October 26.

"More than a hundred airlines have gone in the last 40 years," Keyamo stated, citing once-prominent carriers like Concord and Bellview. "If you look at the history of airlines in Nigeria, you'll discover that it's difficult for them to survive 10 years and still look healthy," he added.

Keyamo assured the audience that the current administration is committed to addressing this pressing issue and aiming to support the sector's growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Nigeria hits 75.5% on aviation compliance index, exits AWG watchlist

The minister attributed the troubling trend to systemic challenges despite Nigeria's position as a major hub for domestic air travel across Africa.

He referenced a Boeing study, noting that Nigeria contributes approximately 80% of the continent's domestic travel, with the Lagos-Abuja route ranked the busiest in Africa.

"We have the population, we have the traffic," he said, "So it is surprising that if we have this traffic, why are the airlines not surviving?"

READ ALSO: FG launches task force to drive aviation sector investments

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace, credited the airline's 10-year success to a vision that went beyond profit-making and focused instead on job creation and economic growth.

"Air Peace is a product of deep thinking and a desire to make a far-reaching impact in a country I love deeply. Profit was not the primary driving force behind its establishment," Onyema remarked.

Keyamo praised Air Peace as a testament to resilience, highlighting the airline's success as a model for future carriers.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why security agencies have struggled to arrest Yahaya Bello - Presidency

Why security agencies have struggled to arrest Yahaya Bello - Presidency

Dangote supports Tinubu's CNG revolution with $280m

Dangote supports Tinubu's CNG revolution with $280m

More than 100 airlines shut down in 40 years - Festus Keyamo

More than 100 airlines shut down in 40 years - Festus Keyamo

VIDEO: Onanuga defends purchase of new presidential jet for Tinubu

VIDEO: Onanuga defends purchase of new presidential jet for Tinubu

Tinubu under pressure over failed operation of PH, Kaduna, other refineries

Tinubu under pressure over failed operation of PH, Kaduna, other refineries

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa

Ondo Poll: APC faction declares for SDP's Akingboye against Aiyedatiwa

'Betta Edu is gone' - Presidency says suspended minister not coming back

'Betta Edu is gone' - Presidency says suspended minister not coming back

Rep commends DSS for providing Kanu’s healthcare needs after visiting IPOB leader

Rep commends DSS for providing Kanu’s healthcare needs after visiting IPOB leader

It's no longer sustainable - Civil servants park vehicles amid fuel price hikes

It's no longer sustainable - Civil servants park vehicles amid fuel price hikes

Pulse Sports

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obasanjo

Staying Out of School Could Lead to Boko Haram Recruitment, Obasanjo Warns

Baobab

Baobab Hosts One-Day Internship for Youth Corpers and Students for Customer Service Week

Sentz

Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border Payments

Galaxy A06 WeySabi

Samsung Unveils the New Galaxy A06 – Galaxy Wey Sabi