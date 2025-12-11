itel SUPER 26 Ultra Wins “Best Curved Display and AI-Powered Smartphone of the Year” at the 2025 Nigeria Technology Awards

itel has once again reinforced its leadership in accessible innovation with the itel SUPER 26 Ultra winning the prestigious “Best Curved Display and AI-Powered Smartphone of the Year” at the 2025 Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA).

The awards ceremony organized by Beta Media Group, held on December 6, 2025, at the VirginRose Resort, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together top players in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem to celebrate excellence, creativity, and industry growth.

This recognition highlights the SUPER 26 Ultra’s groundbreaking curved display design and its next-generation AI capabilities, which elevate the smartphone experience across photography, performance, personalization, and security. As consumer expectations continue to rise, the SUPER 26 Ultra stands out for delivering premium, flagship-level features at an accessible price point, strengthening itel’s position as a trusted technology empowerment brand.

Winning at NiTA perfectly aligns with itel’s strategic ambition to sustain consumer interest, increase brand visibility, and enhance credibility in the market. It also reinforces the brand’s commitment to designing high-quality devices that suit the lifestyle and aspirations of young, dynamic, and value-driven consumers.

Speaking about the achievement, Dolapo Olorun-nimbe, ATL Marketing Manager at itel Mobile Nigeria, expressed excitement and appreciation:

“This award is a testament to itel’s dedication to making cutting-edge technology available to everyone. The SUPER 26 Ultra, with its stunning curved display and intelligent features, reflects our commitment to blending style, innovation, and affordability. We are grateful to consumers who believe in our vision, and this recognition motivates us to keep raising the bar in design and user experience.”

Also reflecting on the milestone, Terngu Simeon Shagba, PR Supervisor at itel Mobile Nigeria, emphasized the significance of the recognition on brand trust and market positioning:

“Winning at NiTA is not just an award for us, it is proof that our efforts to stay ahead in innovation and deliver value-driven smartphones are being acknowledged at the highest level. This achievement strengthens our credibility, energizes our brand presence, and reaffirms our promise to help consumers enjoy better life through technology.”

With this milestone, itel continues to push boundaries within Africa’s tech landscape. The SUPER 26 Ultra represents the brand’s continuous drive to enhance the digital experience for millions through devices that combine top-tier design, intelligent features, and reliability.

Recall that, on November 13, 2025, itel SUPER 26 Ultra received the prestigious award for “The Best Curved Display Phone Under ₦260,000 (Top 1 Recommended Curved Display Phone Under ₦260,000)” at the Africa Tech Alliance Excellence (ATAEx) Awards 2025.

As itel celebrates this major win, the brand remains focused on future-forward innovation and delivering products that empower individuals, connect communities, and accelerate technological advancement across emerging markets as a Tech Empowerment Brand. For itel, the NiTA 2025 award is not just an accolade; it is a beacon for even greater breakthroughs ahead.