CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' Joins Spotify's Billion Club

CKay’s viral anthem has joined Spotify’s billion-stream club.

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti (ah ah ah)” has officially joined Spotify’s billion-stream elite, an achievement that places him among the continent’s most streamed artists of all time.

Born as a quiet release before erupting into a global TikTok phenomenon in 2021, ‘Love Nwantiti’ has now cemented its status as one of Afrobeats’ most defining exports. The song has become only the second Nigerian song in history to pass the billion mark on Spotify.

The Billion Stream Elite

Afrobeats star CKay | Credit: Instagram

CKay, the artist once dubbed 'Africa's boyfriend,' now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with a select group of African artists in Spotify's exclusive 'Billions Club'.

A global heartbeat: @ckay_yo officially joins the Spotify #BillionsClub with “love nwantiti (ah ah ah)” as the first solo Nigerian artist. 🎉💚 pic.twitter.com/BqCPgpGLIr — Spotify Africa (@SpotifyAfrica) December 10, 2025

The original pioneer African artist to truly headline a billion-stream hit in their own right was Rema, whose 2022 remix of ‘Calm Down’ (featuring Selena Gomez) joined the ranks in September 2023 as the very first African song to reach the milestone.

Following that groundbreaking moment, South African sensation Tyla made history in February 2025 with ‘Water’, which became the first billion-streaming solo African song. CKay's original solo version of ‘Love Nwantiti’ hitting this mark now further solidifies their places as the third distinct African entry into this elite streaming circle, taking his place as one of the pioneers of African streaming dominance.

The Global Domination of 'Love Nwantiti'

Originally released in 2019 on his EP CKay The First, ‘Love Nwantiti’ was a slow burner that caught fire on a global scale two years later. Its infectious, mellow vibe and simple 'ah ah ah' hook made it the perfect soundtrack for millions of TikTok videos, transcending language barriers and borders.

The track's success was amplified by a slew of international remixes, including one featuring Dj Yo! & AX'EL which has amassed over 684 million Spotify streams itself. The original track's organic viral momentum saw it peak on global charts and become the most-streamed African song of 2021, proving the immense power of fan-driven virality.

Afrobeats star CKay | Instagram

The Spotify milestone is just one piece of the puzzle for CKay. The various official versions, remixes, and user-generated content have collectively generated staggering numbers across the digital landscape. In fact, total streams across all platforms (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, etc.) were already well over 1.5 billion by early 2022.

On YouTube, the different versions of the song have collectively garnered hundreds of millions of views. By November 2025, the artist's total career streams across all major DSPs had surpassed an impressive 5.5 billion.

‘Love Nwantiti’ remains a certified global hit, with RIAA certifications and chart success worldwide, showcasing the enduring appeal of CKay's unique 'Emo-Afrobeats' sound.

‘Love Nwantiti’ is the most certified Nigerian song in the United States, achieving a massive 8x Platinum RIAA certification. This certification signifies sales and equivalent streams exceeding 8 million units in the U.S., putting it in a prime position to become the first-ever Afrobeats diamond record (10x Platinum).

‘Love Nwantiti’ is the most certified Nigerian song in the United States, achieving a massive 8x Platinum RIAA certification | Choc City Music

The track’s success is not limited to the U.S. It has achieved significant multi-platinum and diamond status across numerous international markets. It became the first African song to reach the 20x Platinum mark in India (equivalent to 2x Diamond), alongside a Diamond certification in France. The single is certified 2x Platinum in the United Kingdom, 4x Platinum in both Canada and Poland, 6x Platinum in Portugal, and holds single Platinum status in Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and New Zealand (3x Platinum), as well as Gold in Australia.

This impressive list of accolades is mirrored by significant worldwide chart success of CKay’s monster hit. The song peaked at number 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. and number 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It also reached number 3 on the UK Official Singles Chart and achieved the coveted number one spot on national charts in India, Norway, and Switzerland, driven heavily by its immense organic popularity on social media platforms like TikTok.