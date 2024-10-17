Nigeria hits 75.5% on aviation compliance index, exits AWG watchlist

The improvement follows the recent signing of Administrative Rules on the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), a regulation that governs aircraft repossession by creditors and lessors.

This regulatory upgrade assures global stakeholders of Nigeria’s commitment to aviation industry standards.

The AWG communicated Nigeria’s improved compliance status in a statement to Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: FG launches task force to drive aviation sector investments

The statement noted, “The signing of IDERA completes Nigeria’s compliance process,” underscoring the importance of this development for attracting investment in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

According to Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser to the Minister, the enhanced compliance status will allow Nigerian airlines to enter aircraft financing and dry-leasing markets worldwide.

“This milestone enables Nigerian operators to access aircraft leasing markets more readily, translating to increased flight regularity, expanded routes, and potentially more competitive ticket prices,” Moshood explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these new opportunities, Nigeria’s aviation sector is positioned to make flights more accessible to the public while improving service reliability and coverage across various destinations.

Keyamo lauded for Nigeria's aviation reform

Meanwhile, the Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) has commended Keyamo for his impactful reforms in the aviation sector.

CACD's Executive Director, Prince Madaki, described Keyamo as a "transformative leader," citing improvements in air safety, local airline empowerment, and airport infrastructure as examples of his proactive approach.

"Under his leadership, the relocation of airlines to Murtala Muhammed International Airport's new terminal has greatly enhanced the passenger experience," Madaki noted at a press briefing in Abuja, attributing the improvement to Keyamo's focus on efficiency and transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

Madaki further highlighted Keyamo's efforts to boost air safety through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his commitment to building public trust in domestic carriers, which has increased confidence in local flights.