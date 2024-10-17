ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigeria hits 75.5% on aviation compliance index, exits AWG watchlist

Segun Adeyemi

The Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) also commended Festus Keyamo for his impactful reforms in the aviation sector.

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

Recommended articles

The improvement follows the recent signing of Administrative Rules on the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA), a regulation that governs aircraft repossession by creditors and lessors.

This regulatory upgrade assures global stakeholders of Nigeria’s commitment to aviation industry standards.

The AWG communicated Nigeria’s improved compliance status in a statement to Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: FG launches task force to drive aviation sector investments

The statement noted, “The signing of IDERA completes Nigeria’s compliance process,” underscoring the importance of this development for attracting investment in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

According to Tunde Moshood, Special Adviser to the Minister, the enhanced compliance status will allow Nigerian airlines to enter aircraft financing and dry-leasing markets worldwide.

“This milestone enables Nigerian operators to access aircraft leasing markets more readily, translating to increased flight regularity, expanded routes, and potentially more competitive ticket prices,” Moshood explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these new opportunities, Nigeria’s aviation sector is positioned to make flights more accessible to the public while improving service reliability and coverage across various destinations.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Africa Civilisation and Development (CACD) has commended Keyamo for his impactful reforms in the aviation sector.

CACD's Executive Director, Prince Madaki, described Keyamo as a "transformative leader," citing improvements in air safety, local airline empowerment, and airport infrastructure as examples of his proactive approach.

"Under his leadership, the relocation of airlines to Murtala Muhammed International Airport's new terminal has greatly enhanced the passenger experience," Madaki noted at a press briefing in Abuja, attributing the improvement to Keyamo's focus on efficiency and transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

Madaki further highlighted Keyamo's efforts to boost air safety through the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and his commitment to building public trust in domestic carriers, which has increased confidence in local flights.

The CACD called for sustained infrastructure investment and international partnerships, reinforcing their confidence in Keyamo's ability to foster long-term growth for Nigeria's aviation industry.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos