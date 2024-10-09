FG launches task force to drive aviation sector investments

The decision followed a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, between the Director-General of ICRC, Dr Jobson Ewalefoh, and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, SAN.

Dr Ewalefoh underscored the aviation sector's potential as a key driver of Nigeria's economic growth, noting that PPPs can deliver the necessary infrastructure without burdening the public purse.

"Nigeria, with over 200 million people, holds vast investment opportunities, and with the right infrastructure, it can become a central hub connecting Africa to the world," Ewalefoh stated.

He compared successful PPP models, citing Dakar Airport's $575 million investment, where private funding covered a significant portion, and Kenya's 70% passenger growth through similar partnerships.

Ewalefoh highlighted the government's commitment by referencing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises PPPs for infrastructure development.

"We have what it takes, but we need to put the right infrastructure in place," he said.

He praised Keyamo's legal expertise and proactive measures, noting these qualities would prevent past challenges that resulted in litigation over failed aviation PPPs.

"We need to work day and night to bridge Nigeria's infrastructure gap swiftly," he added.

Future of aviation in Nigeria

Responding to the DG's remarks, Keyamo announced the formation of a dedicated task force within the Ministry of Aviation to work alongside ICRC's team. He stressed the need to establish clear timelines to expedite PPP projects.

"We have a lot of milestone achievements in aviation policy, but now, our focus will be on fast-tracking PPP projects," Keyamo affirmed, citing projects such as cargo terminals as priorities for development.

The Minister lauded Dr Ewalefoh's proactive approach and assured the ICRC of seamless collaboration.

Keyamo also credited the DG with facilitating crucial policy changes, including Nigeria's recent endorsement of the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction after a decade-long delay and resolving diplomatic issues that have allowed Emirate Airlines to resume flights to Nigeria.