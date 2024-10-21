Civil War: Obi responds to attacks for congratulating Gowon at 90

In a lengthy post on his social media handle on Sunday, October 20, Obi shared his reasoning behind the message, stating that his act was rooted in the need for Nigeria to move forward with love and forgiveness rather than hate and bitterness.

"My felicitation with Nigeria's former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, on his 90th birthday anniversary, has been received with mixed feelings," Obi acknowledged.

He added that while he understands the sentiments, he believes that as a leader, he must promote reconciliation.

Reflecting on the Nigerian Civil War, Obi emphasised that the conflict, which claimed millions of lives, remains a dark chapter in the nation's history.

Obi appeals for peace and forgiveness

However, he asserted that "forgiveness, not revenge, offers the hope of healing." Obi explained that his greeting to Gowon at 90 was symbolic of this forgiveness and a step toward a reconciled Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor also referred to the burial of Biafran leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during his tenure as a significant moment in the country's reconciliation journey.

Obi urged Nigerians to "get rid of all bitterness, rage, and anger" and instead embrace the transformative power of forgiveness.