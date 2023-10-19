ADVERTISEMENT
Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

Ima Elijah

Let's revisit five remarkable moments from Gowon's tenure as Nigeria's Head of State:

Yakubu Gowon
Yakubu Gowon

In the books of Nigeria's history, General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era stands out as a period of significant transformation and progress.

As we take a trip down memory lane, let's revisit five remarkable moments from his tenure as Nigeria's Head of State:

The twelve states Nigerian map
The twelve states Nigerian map ece-auto-gen

One of the most groundbreaking initiatives during General Gowon's leadership was the creation of states in Nigeria. This move, implemented in 1967, aimed to foster regional development, enhance governance, and ensure effective administration. It marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria's history, decentralising power and resources for a more inclusive nation.

Alumni can play a vital role in the orientation of new corps members [NYSC]
Alumni can play a vital role in the orientation of new corps members [NYSC] Pulse Nigeria

In 1973, General Gowon introduced the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. This initiative aimed to bridge the gap between diverse ethnic groups and promote national integration. Young graduates were deployed to different states, fostering cultural exchange and understanding. The NYSC has since become an integral part of Nigeria's social fabric.

Ramsey Nouah in Izu Ojukwu's '76' based on the Nigerian civil war [YouTube]
Ramsey Nouah in Izu Ojukwu's '76' based on the Nigerian civil war [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria

General Gowon played a vital role in the reconciliation process following the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970). His efforts to mend the wounds of war and promote national healing were commendable. His "No Victor, No Vanquished" policy aimed to unite the country, ensuring that all Nigerians moved forward together as one nation.

Gowon visits Kumuyi [Sun]
Gowon visits Kumuyi [Sun] Pulse Nigeria
To strengthen the bond among Nigerians, General Gowon initiated the National Prayer Movement. This movement encouraged citizens to pray for the nation's prosperity, peace, and unity. It became a unifying force, inspiring a sense of patriotism and neighborliness among the people.

Under General Gowon's leadership, Nigeria experienced significant economic growth and infrastructural development. Policies were implemented to diversify the economy, leading to increased agricultural productivity and industrialisation. Major infrastructure projects were launched, laying the foundation for Nigeria's future progress.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

