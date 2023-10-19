Throwback Thursday: 5 best moments from General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era

In the books of Nigeria's history, General Yakubu Gowon's leadership era stands out as a period of significant transformation and progress.

As we take a trip down memory lane, let's revisit five remarkable moments from his tenure as Nigeria's Head of State:

1. Creation of states

One of the most groundbreaking initiatives during General Gowon's leadership was the creation of states in Nigeria. This move, implemented in 1967, aimed to foster regional development, enhance governance, and ensure effective administration. It marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria's history, decentralising power and resources for a more inclusive nation.

2. Establishment of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

In 1973, General Gowon introduced the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. This initiative aimed to bridge the gap between diverse ethnic groups and promote national integration. Young graduates were deployed to different states, fostering cultural exchange and understanding. The NYSC has since become an integral part of Nigeria's social fabric.

3. National reconciliation after the civil war

General Gowon played a vital role in the reconciliation process following the Nigerian Civil War (1967-1970). His efforts to mend the wounds of war and promote national healing were commendable. His "No Victor, No Vanquished" policy aimed to unite the country, ensuring that all Nigerians moved forward together as one nation.

4. Introduction of the National Prayer Movement

To strengthen the bond among Nigerians, General Gowon initiated the National Prayer Movement. This movement encouraged citizens to pray for the nation's prosperity, peace, and unity. It became a unifying force, inspiring a sense of patriotism and neighborliness among the people.

5. Economic growth and infrastructure development