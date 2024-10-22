Wike declares war on beggars in Abuja

Wike made the declaration during the official commencement of the construction of the access road from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway by N16, to Judges Quarters, in Katampe District, Abuja on Tuesday.

The minister said that the move was necessary over concerns that Abuja was turning into a beggars’ city.

“Let me say clearly now, we have declared war on beggars because Abuja is returning to beggar’s city.

“If you know you have a sister, you have a brother who is a beggar on the road, do something, because from next week, we will carry them; we will take them out of the city.

“It is embarrassing that people who come into Abuja, the first thing they see are just beggars on the road,” he said.

Wike further said that sometimes the supposed beggars may not be beggars but criminals pretending to be beggars.

“We will not allow that.

“So, I am giving a public order from now till Sunday. From Monday, we will pack them out. It’s very embarrassing.

“We are fighting insecurity, and people will carry plates begging, and might be informants,” Wike said.

He explained that the move was to ensure maximum security so that residents could sleep with their two eyes closed.

He noted some people may not be happy with the decision, saying, “sometimes we don’t need to make you happy.