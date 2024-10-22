Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Speaking at the official launch of the Design and Construction of 40 Judges' Quarters in Abuja, Wike stated that the land in question, located in the Katampe District, had remained undeveloped for years.

Wike addressed the issue in the presence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the decision was made to better serve the public interest by providing housing for judges.

"When we were looking for land to build these quarters, I saw this empty plot marked as Julius Berger's. I called the director of lands to confirm its ownership and learned it had been allocated 15 to 20 years ago," Wike explained.

According to Wike, the land had remained untouched since its allocation, prompting him to take action.

"I invited the Managing Director of Julius Berger for dinner. We didn't discuss the land, but the next day, he received the revocation letter," he revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike clarified that the revocation was not personal, but a decision was made to utilise the land for urgent public purposes.

"How will the government allocate land for over 20 years and nothing happens? Thank God they didn't develop it; now we can use it to build homes for our judges."