ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

Wike clarified that the revocation was not personal, but a decision was made to utilise the land for urgent public purposes.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

Speaking at the official launch of the Design and Construction of 40 Judges' Quarters in Abuja, Wike stated that the land in question, located in the Katampe District, had remained undeveloped for years.

Wike addressed the issue in the presence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, and the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

READ ALSO: I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the decision was made to better serve the public interest by providing housing for judges.

"When we were looking for land to build these quarters, I saw this empty plot marked as Julius Berger's. I called the director of lands to confirm its ownership and learned it had been allocated 15 to 20 years ago," Wike explained.

According to Wike, the land had remained untouched since its allocation, prompting him to take action.

"I invited the Managing Director of Julius Berger for dinner. We didn't discuss the land, but the next day, he received the revocation letter," he revealed.

READ ALSO: FCT Minister Wike set to construct 10,000 low-income houses for the poor

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike clarified that the revocation was not personal, but a decision was made to utilise the land for urgent public purposes.

"How will the government allocate land for over 20 years and nothing happens? Thank God they didn't develop it; now we can use it to build homes for our judges."

The project underscores Wike's commitment to enhancing the judiciary's working environment in Abuja by efficiently using undeveloped land for critical infrastructure.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

BREAKING: Bobrisky moved to FCID, spent night in detention

Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

Bauchi governor takes legal action to convene PDP NEC meeting amid tensions

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

'He must go!' - Suswam demands PDP chairman Damagum's removal

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

Bode George lambasts Fayose for endorsing APC Gov Oyebanji’s re-election

Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Wike revokes Julius Berger’s land allocation for judges' quarters in Abuja

Dangote vs NNPC: Legal dispute over oil imports nears resolution after FG order

Dangote vs NNPC: Legal dispute over oil imports nears resolution after FG order

FG rejects Shell’s plan to sell Nigeria onshore oil business

FG rejects Shell’s plan to sell Nigeria onshore oil business

Immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrest, says he's a person of interest

Immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrest, says he's a person of interest

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vice President Kashim Shettima. [Facebook]

Shettima on FG policies: 'We feel the pain of the poor, but have no option'

Dele Momodu. [Facebook]

'No light at tunnel's end' - Momodu sceptical of Tinubu's economic plans

The Nigeria power grid collapsed for the second time in less than 24 hours. [Getty Images]

Power grid collapses twice in 24 hours, affects millions of households

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Getty Images]

'No going back' - W'Bank charges Tinubu to sustain ongoing reforms amid hardship