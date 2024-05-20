ADVERTISEMENT
Court denies Nnamdi Kanu bail again, upholds detention in DSS custody

Justice Nyako stated that Kanu’s only remaining option was to appeal to the Court of Appeal and should utilise this right.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu. [Getty Images]

The judge noted that Kanu had previously made the same request, which was dismissed due to lack of merit.

In her decision, Justice Nyako confirmed that Kanu had previously fled the country after his bail was granted.

The judge also noted that the guarantors who previously supported Kanu’s bail had requested to be released from their obligation and were granted this request because they could not locate Kanu or determine his whereabouts.

The judge disagreed with Kanu’s lead counsel, who argued that the Supreme Court had ruled that Kanu’s earlier bail should not have been revoked.

She mentioned that after reviewing the Supreme Court judgment, she found no support for the lawyer’s claim.

Kanu criticised the situation, firmly stating that he refuses to stand trial in any Nigerian court.

He argued that subjecting him to a trial would violate Nigeria’s Constitution and international laws.

Segun Adeyemi

