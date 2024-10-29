ADVERTISEMENT
'God go punish you' - Netizens reject lawmaker's apology for assaulting Bolt driver

Segun Adeyemi

He also offered his apologies to the National Assembly's leadership, expressing regret over any damage to its reputation caused by the incident.

Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh
Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh

In his statement issued on Tuesday, October 29, the lawmaker confirmed his misdeeds, acknowledging that the incident, which took place on Sunday, did not reflect the values he upholds.

"I sincerely apologise for my words and actions during this incident," he said, emphasising the weight of his role as a public servant.

"I understand how my words can impact others and am committed to taking accountability."

Ikwechegh disclosed that he and Abuwatseya had pursued alternative dispute resolution methods, ultimately reaching a "respectful resolution" he intends to honour.

L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun.
L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The lawmaker apologised to the Inspector General of Police, acknowledging that his remarks may have caused "unintended disparagement" to the office and the Nigerian Police Force.

"I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General's commitment to maintaining law and order," Ikwechegh added.

He also offered his apologies to the National Assembly's leadership, expressing regret over any damage to its reputation caused by the incident.

Describing the experience as a "humbling reminder," Ikwechegh committed to personal growth and to better representing his constituents through restraint and empathy in challenging situations.

Angry Protesters.
Angry Protesters. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media did not have it as they criticised the lawmaker and rejected his apology.

Reacting to the lawmaker's apology on Instagram, Tanimola Ayodeji wrote, "This apology was only written by a personal assistant just because you are being dragged or because the house leadership told you to do so.

"My concern is will this apology change who you are as a person, will this not happen to other people off camera. You may need to work on yourself if this is who you are or try not to allow power take over you."

Another netizen @thebackendslime_ wrote, "God go punish you, I swear to God."

Ene Gerald wrote, "This apology was only written by a personal assistant just because you are being dragged or because the house leadership told you to do so.

"My concern is will this apology change who you are as a person, will this not happen to other people off camera. You may need to work on yourself if this is who you are or try not to allow power take over you."

