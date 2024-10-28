Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

This statement comes amid the controversy surrounding Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member, accused of assaulting a Bolt driver in Abuja.

The incident, which went viral, depicts Ikwechegh allegedly verbally and physically assaulting driver Stephen Abuwatseya.

According to reports, the altercation arose when Abuwatseya asked the lawmaker to collect a snail delivery from his vehicle.

The demand reportedly enraged Ikwechegh, who considered the request disrespectful, repeatedly reminding the driver of his social status and threatening serious consequences.

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen,” Ikwechegh allegedly stated in the video, adding, “I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up. I will do that myself. I will tie you up, lie you down, and put you in my generator house.”

Responding to the incident, the Police Force assured the public of an impartial investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident…in Maitama, Abuja. The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters,” read a post on the Force’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The statement also reaffirmed that using the IG’s name to intimidate others undermines the office's impartiality.

