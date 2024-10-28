ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Segun Adeyemi

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command is currently investigating the controversial incident.

L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]
L-R: Hon. Alex Ikwechegh, and IGP Kayode Egbetokun. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

This statement comes amid the controversy surrounding Alex Ikwechegh, a House of Representatives member, accused of assaulting a Bolt driver in Abuja.

The incident, which went viral, depicts Ikwechegh allegedly verbally and physically assaulting driver Stephen Abuwatseya.

According to reports, the altercation arose when Abuwatseya asked the lawmaker to collect a snail delivery from his vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demand reportedly enraged Ikwechegh, who considered the request disrespectful, repeatedly reminding the driver of his social status and threatening serious consequences.

“Do you know who I am? I can make this man disappear from the whole of Nigeria, and nothing will happen,” Ikwechegh allegedly stated in the video, adding, “I am not going to call my policemen to beat you up. I will do that myself. I will tie you up, lie you down, and put you in my generator house.”

Responding to the incident, the Police Force assured the public of an impartial investigation.

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware of the incident…in Maitama, Abuja. The FCT Command is actively handling the case following Mr Abuwatseya’s official report at the Maitama Divisional Headquarters,” read a post on the Force’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The statement also reaffirmed that using the IG’s name to intimidate others undermines the office's impartiality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command is currently investigating the matter.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obasanjo

Staying Out of School Could Lead to Boko Haram Recruitment, Obasanjo Warns

Baobab

Baobab Hosts One-Day Internship for Youth Corpers and Students for Customer Service Week

Sentz

Sentz Shines at FUTA's Trust Wallet Event, Showcasing Instant Solutions for Cross-Border Payments

Galaxy A06 WeySabi

Samsung Unveils the New Galaxy A06 – Galaxy Wey Sabi