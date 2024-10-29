Reps break silence over lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

The House of Representatives has called for restraint as the Nigeria Police begin investigating an alleged assault incident involving Representative Alex Ikwechegh and Bolt driver Stephen Abuwatseya.

The House, expressing its commitment to upholding high ethical standards, urged Nigerians to allow the police to conduct a fair investigation without public interference.

House spokesperson Akin Rotimi issued a statement expressing concerns over the incident, which reportedly involved physical confrontation and threats from Ikwechegh.

"The House of Representatives is monitoring media reports concerning an alleged incident involving Rep. Alex Ikwechegh (APGA, Abia)," Rotimi said.

He highlighted the Assembly's commitment to accountability, noting, "As elected officials, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of ethical conduct and accountability."

The alleged confrontation, which has attracted significant media and public attention, reportedly involved Ikwechegh using threatening language towards Abuwatseya. This situation has raised questions about public officials' conduct and sparked broader discussions about accountability within the House.

Rotimi reassured the public that the House intends to handle the matter seriously if the allegations prove valid.

He stated, "Any behaviour that falls short of these standards is a matter of concern, and we are committed to addressing such issues with the utmost seriousness."

The House spokesperson concluded by appealing to Nigerians to let the investigation proceed without obstruction.