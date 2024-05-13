ADVERTISEMENT
Student in viral bullying video files ₦500m lawsuit against Lead British School

Segun Adeyemi

Among her demands are a public apology published in two national newspapers and compensation totalling ₦500 million for general damages.

Lead British Int'l School Abuja [Facebook]
Lead British Int'l School Abuja [Facebook]

Bwala claims the school neglected its duty to ensure a safe and supportive learning atmosphere.

Through her lawyer, Marvin Omorogbe of Deji Adeyanju and Partners, she has filed a civil suit at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

Recall that Pulse earlier reported that the Adeyanju chamber, in a letter, threatened to file a case in court if the student who bullied little Namitira was not punished.

As contained in the recent statement made available to Pulse, she stated, “A declaration that by the claimant’s studentship in the defendant’s school, Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja, the defendant owes the claimant a duty of care to protect her from any physical or emotional harm as well as any breach of her privacy while under the defendant’s custody and supervision.

“A declaration that the defendant’s failure to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, and trauma suffered by the claimant while under the custody and supervision of the defendant amounts to negligent conduct on the part of the defendant.

“An order directing the defendant to pay the claimant the sum of N500,000,000.00 (five hundred million naira) as general damages for the defendant’s breach of the duty of care it owes to the claimant, and its negligent conduct in failing to prevent the assault, torment, emotional distress, pain, trauma, and breach of privacy suffered by the claimant while under the defendant’s custody and supervision.”

Pulse recalls that a video circulating on the internet shows Bwala being physically harassed by her classmate, Maryam Hassan.

The footage captures Maryam slapping and tormenting Bwala while questioning her about who caused emotional distress.

