Pilot survives as NAF helicopter crashes in Kaduna

Segun Adeyemi

NAF Helicopter. [Getty Images]

On a routine operational flight, the helicopter encountered technical problems that led to the accident.

According to Punch, the pilot successfully followed emergency procedures and survived the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported that the pilot emerged from the wreckage with only minor injuries.

Residents quickly gathered at the crash site, providing assistance and expressing relief that there were no fatalities.

“We heard a loud noise and rushed to the scene. We were surprised and relieved to see the pilot alive,” an eyewitness said.

Helicopter crash. [Getty Images]

They restricted access to the site to ensure the safety of the villagers and began preliminary assessments to determine the cause of the crash, which is still unknown.

At the time of reporting, the Nigerian Air Force had not issued an official statement, but an investigation is anticipated to uncover the factors leading to the crash.

Segun Adeyemi

Pilot survives as NAF helicopter crashes in Kaduna

