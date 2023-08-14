ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Air Force helicopter crashes in Niger State

Bayo Wahab

The helicopter crashed in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger around 1 pm.

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]
The aircraft, Air Force MI-171 Helicopter was said to be heading to Niger from Kaduna State when it crashed on Monday, August 14, 2023.

The helicopter crashed in a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger around 1 pm and the number of persons onboard or their state were unknown as of press time.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the incident in a statement.

The statement reads in part, “A Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed today, August 14, 2023, at about 1.1.00 pm Chukuba Village in Niger State.

“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School en route Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.”

