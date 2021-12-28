RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It is a reward packed season as Cussons Baby will be rewarding babies in the Cussons Baby Moments competition season 8. The winner for this edition will walk away with a grand cash prize of N2, 000, 000!

Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!
Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!

The second-runners up will win N1, 000, 000 and the third-runners up will win N500, 000, with loads of other cash prizes to be won in the other categories of the competition.

Recommended articles

The edition is themed ‘Little Champs’ which aims to celebrate babies as champions; from all the moments of wonder they produce every day to all the dreams and hope they hold for their future.

www.instagram.com

To enter for the competition, participants with babies within the ages of 0 – 36 months are required to:

  • Buy any 3 different Cussons Baby products or a Cussons Baby Gift pack.
  • Take a cute, colourful, and creative photo of your baby dressed in any professional outfit of your choice with the required Cussons Baby products.  
  • Visit https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/cbm8/ to get on the Photo Uploader App, fill in the required details and upload the picture of your baby on the app. If you are not selected at the first attempt, you can re-submit your baby’s picture every week till the end of the entry stage as 125 babies will be selected every week for 8 weeks. 
  • Get friends and loved ones to vote for your baby’s picture when voting begins and your baby could become the Cussons Baby of the Year!!!
Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!
Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition! Pulse Nigeria

Entrants are advised to familiarize themselves with the terms and conditions of this competition available on the website entry page.

The Cussons Baby Moments train is also currently on the move, touring various cities in Nigeria: Port Harcourt, Abuja, Ibadan, Kano, Owerri, and Lagos. There will be games and loads of prizes to be won; there will also be agents on ground to help you register your babies without stress.

Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition!
Your baby could be a millionaire in the Cussons Baby Moments Season 8 Competition! Pulse Nigeria

Cussons Baby, a PZ Cussons brand, is one of the strongest brands in the baby toiletries category in Africa. Cussons Baby has been in existence in the African market for more than five decades, providing solutions for mothers and the skincare needs of their babies.

To keep up with the competition, please follow @cussonsbabyng and hashtag #CBM8 #LittleChamps on all social media platforms.

----

#FeaturebyCussons

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Governor Emmanuel charges elites on community development

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

Obaseki says he has no problem forgiving Tony Kabaka

FG, family of Nigerian lady who died in Côte d’Ivoire reject autopsy

FG, family of Nigerian lady who died in Côte d’Ivoire reject autopsy

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Chief of Air Staff urges sustained assaults on criminals

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

Governor Obiano inaugurates Awka Township Stadium

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

130 years after: Researchers declare Bishop Ajayi Crowther a `national hero’

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Nigeria records 859 COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths on Monday

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

"We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters" – Groom explains bride’s sad mood to critics

We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters – Groom explains bride’s sad mood

Angry protest hits Assemblies of God church over the sacking of 7 members (video)

Angry protest at Assemblies of God church against the sacking of 7 members (video)

Truck crushes FRSC officer to death in Ogun

Federal Road Safety Corps. (Picture used for illustrative purpose)