World’s first reproductive health virtual assistant, Ally, is now available on WhatsApp

Pinkshoes.org.org is excited to announce that our reproductive health chatbot - Ally - is now accessible via WhatsApp.

ith over 2 billion users worldwide, WhatsApp offers an opportunity to deliver self-care information directly to those who need it.

Ally on WhatsApp connects users to accurate reproductive health information and services, quickly, safely and discreetly. Users can instantly access personalized and tailored information, links to contraceptive and online counselling support and customised country-specific resources to safely navigate their reproductive needs.

This integrated self-care approach makes Ally an essential eHealth tool, minimizing barriers, improving reach, and strengthening user decision-making power.

Ally on Whatsapp is currently available in English and will soon be launching in French, Spanish, Swahili and Hindi.

Ally is also accessible directly from the HowToUse website and via Facebook Messenger. Start chatting with Ally today on + 1 833 221-2559 or simply click this link.

PinkShoes.org is a primary resource for reproductive health information. PinkShoes provides reproductive health information, laws, information, resources and FAQs available in 27 languages for 49 countries. Additionally, the website holds free and certificated reproductive health training courses for pharmacists, medical students, and humanitarian aid workers.

