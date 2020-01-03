A Kenyan woman identified as Edna Mukwana, has got rid of her "2019 nuisance" by selling off her husband for Ksh 1700 which is the equivalent of about N6,000.

Mukwana, according to Zambian Observer, sold her husband to buy new year clothes for their children.

The woman had claimed that she confronted her husband with another woman in their matrimonial bed, after which he refused to return home.

Seven days after the confrontation, Mukwana who said her husband is married to whoring around, was yet to return home, which led to her decision to sell him off.

She said, “My husband is married to alcohol and whoring around. I told the woman who has been misleading him to send me Ksh 2000 but she sent me Ksh 1700 instead. I have used all the money to buy new year clothes for my children.”

When asked if she will change her mind and welcome her husband again, Mukwana said it is impossible for her to receive him, as she doesn't want to get into the new year with the 2019 nuisance.