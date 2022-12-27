Woman dragged to court for s*xually exploiting university students

Madam Success was arraigned before the court on Friday, December 23, 2022, for her role in luring four students into prostitution.

It was gathered that having promised them employment offers, Madam Success lured the victims from Akwa Ibom State to Agbor in Delta State, where he placed them in a brothel.

The suspect was said to force the victims, aged between 13, and 15 years old, to have sex with at least five men everyday.

Having gotten a tip-off on Madam Success’ sexual exploitation of the students, the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children’s Welfare, Ify Obinabo, with the help of operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) stormed a motor park in Onitsha, where the girls were rescued.

The trafficker was, however, arrested during the rescue operation, as they were all onboarding a bus to Delta State.

“Auntie Success told us that she has a job opportunity for us in Agbor, Delta State, where we will be selling drinks in a beer parlour, but on getting there, we discovered that it was prostitution work they brought us to do.

“The men pay the sum of N1,000 or N2,000 directly to our madam, who only gives us N400 every day for feeding. The direct payment to Madam Success made it difficult for us to have any cash at hand.

“These dresses (skimpy clothes) were bought for us from the proceeds which people pay to our madam,” one of the victims stated as she narrated their ordeals in the hands of the defendant.