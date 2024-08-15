VIDEO: Suspected thugs attack Lagos BRT passengers in daylight heist

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, as the bus was en route from Mile 2 to CMS.

Dare Abiola, one of the victims, described the harrowing experience, noting that the thugs disguised themselves as protesters opposing the recent motorcycle ban by the task force.

The attackers, part of a growing crowd marching towards Orile, struck near the Alafia bus stop in front of the NNPC fuel station.

"The thugs began breaking the BRT's windshield and windows before forcefully taking passengers' belongings," Abiola recounted.

"Personally, they collected my bag and my phone. Before I released the items, they threatened to stab me with a Trophy bottle."

The ordeal reportedly lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, with no security personnel in sight, leaving passengers at the mercy of the assailants.

Following the attack, Abiola visited the Orile police station to file a formal complaint.

