ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

VIDEO: Suspected thugs attack Lagos BRT passengers in daylight heist

Segun Adeyemi

This violent incident has sparked growing concerns about the safety of commuters using public transportation in Lagos, particularly in areas susceptible to unrest.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin recounted that formal details of the incident had not reached his desk at the time of this report. [Facebook]
Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin recounted that formal details of the incident had not reached his desk at the time of this report. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, as the bus was en route from Mile 2 to CMS.

Dare Abiola, one of the victims, described the harrowing experience, noting that the thugs disguised themselves as protesters opposing the recent motorcycle ban by the task force.

The attackers, part of a growing crowd marching towards Orile, struck near the Alafia bus stop in front of the NNPC fuel station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The thugs began breaking the BRT's windshield and windows before forcefully taking passengers' belongings," Abiola recounted.

"Personally, they collected my bag and my phone. Before I released the items, they threatened to stab me with a Trophy bottle."

The ordeal reportedly lasted for 20 to 30 minutes, with no security personnel in sight, leaving passengers at the mercy of the assailants.

Following the attack, Abiola visited the Orile police station to file a formal complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Lagos State Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin stated that he had not yet received details of the incident.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

16 killed, 3,936 displaced, and 2,744 hectares submerged in Jigawa flood

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

Again, vandals destroy 13 towers on Ahoada-Yenagoa line, TCN seeks help

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

EFCC calls for special court to handle oil theft, financial crimes cases

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Thunderstorms, rainfall to hit most Nigerian States with flooding from Thursday

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Fubara warns new commissioners, SAs against using positions for economic gains

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Bauchi flood disaster claims 4 lives, leaves thousands homeless

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

Hajj subsidy scandal: EFCC detains NAHCON chair for alleged misuse of ₦90bn

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

I've never taken bribe - Ex-Kano Gov says he still lives in rented apartment

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Stakeholders call for policy on ethics as Nigeria seeks to become AI talent hub

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site/Illustration (TheBusinessIntelligence)

17-year-old boy electrocuted while working with stepdad at construction site

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court