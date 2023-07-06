ADVERTISEMENT
Unical VC orders total evacuation of institution’s main library due to explosion

News Agency Of Nigeria

Vice chancellor of Unical ordered that the main library of the institution be evacuated totally.

University of Calabar
University of Calabar

The order is as result of an explosion that rocked the Special Education wing of the library building on Monday July 4, leaving cracks in it. In a statement signed by the University’s Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe in Calabar, Obi directed that staff and students should keep off the building.

The Chief Security Officer and the University Librarian are to ensure a total evacuation of staff, students and all university properties out of the building with immediate effect.

“The Chief Security Officer is to seal up the building and ensure the protection of any other university property that may be left behind,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the current management of the university had earlier declared a state of emergency on the ”debilitating” left wing of the library.

News Agency Of Nigeria

