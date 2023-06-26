Trinity Guy remanded in prison following his controversial skit with minor
Last week, the police called for the arrest of the prankster over his skit involving a minor.
The police had earlier described Trinity Guy’s skit with the minor as child abuse.
A Magistrate Court at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital ordered his remand on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Agodi correctional facility.
The court also remanded Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29, who are the minor's parents on two-count charges of conspiracy and sexual abuse.
It would be recalled that the Nigerian Police, through Force Public Relation Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi recently called for the arrest of the prankster over his controversial skits.
