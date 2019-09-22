Fear gripped residents of Ijare community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, September 22, 2019, as a mysterious thunder struck and killed 36 cows.

According to Channels TV, the Fulani herdsmen rearing the cows were said to have led them to a hill known as Oke-Owa, a groove, where the king of the community performs annual traditional rites.

A source in the community described the incident as the wrath of gods on herdsmen, who led their cows to the grove to desecrate the sacred place.

The herdsmen, who have occupied the top of the hill for five days were said to have been warned by the chiefs in the community to stay away from the hill before disaster struck.

Speaking on the incident, the Sapetu of Ijare kingdom, Chief Wemimo Olaniran said the incident was an act of God, saying that was not the first time such incident would happen to those who desecrated the grove.

The Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, SP Femi Joseph confirmed the incident, describing it as a natural disaster.