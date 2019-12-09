The race to end malnutrition in Nigeria: charity with food 2019

Also reports showed Nigeria has the second highest burden of stunted children in the world, with a national prevalence rate of 32 percent of children under five.

An estimated 2 million children in Nigeria suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), but only two out of every 10 children affected is currently reached with treatment. Seven percent of women of childbearing age also suffer from acute malnutrition.

According to USAID, Malnutrition in childhood and pregnancy has many adverse consequences for child survival and long-term well-being.

It also has far-reaching consequences for human capital, economic productivity, and national development overall.

These consequences of malnutrition should be a significant concern for policy makers in Nigeria, which has the highest number of children under 5 years with chronic malnutrition (stunting or low height-for-age) in sub-Saharan Africa at more than 11.7 million, according to the most recent Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) (National Population Commission and ICF International 2014).

This is why FOOD MEETS NAIJA was established, an initiative to help build awareness on the importance of food and nutrition, ultimately to curb the menace of malnutrition among children in Nigeria.

FOOD MEETS NAIJA has three major initiatives that have been propelled towards eliminating malnutrition. CHARITY WITH FOOD: Involves feeding the less privileged children programme, FOODYCATION: Educating schools and society on food and nutrition, FOODYBRATION (Celebrating good food in Nigeria, a food festival).

We have carried out a number of outreach that has seen tremendous turnouts and positive feedback.

In November 2018, we fed over 300 children at a slum in Iwaya. We fed the children with Apple, Carrot, Boiled egg , clean water and other food items.

In December 2018, we had a CWF Mega Outreach, where we invited a total of 15 orphanage homes, feeding a total of 500 children altogether with the help of friends, family and sponsors.

So far we have been able to reach out to 2,000 children in Nigeria and we aim to reach out to more children in Nigeria.

This December 2019 we want to reach out to another 2,000 children but this time around we want to create a sustainable project in one of the communities.

We plan to travel to three states In Nigeria; Ibadan, Abeokuta, and Lagos State. Charity With Food will hold in these three states on the 14th of December, 21st of December and 28th of December in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Lagos respectively.

We will feed these children and educate them with our gifts and series of food games and food competition.

We want to install a borehole at Abule Otun at Lafenwa, Abeokuta, because research showed that drinking or availability of clean water reduces the risk of malnutrition although eating proper food is primary.

We seek for sponsorship, volunteering and donation because the smallest act of kindness is greater than the grandest intention.

We look forward to Food items (sealed), water, cash donations, time donations (volunteering), logistics (vehicle donation for movement of items), clothes (very neat), gifts (of any kind), and baby food. If you must give then give Great!!!

We are on all social media @foodmeetsnaija, you can visit our website on www.foodmeetsnaija.com, or call us on 08092321015 for more enquiries on donations and volunteering.

